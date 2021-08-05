Injury report: Harris has minor back procedure

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris had a minor back procedure and has not been cleared for the start of preseason camp on Friday, head coach Shane Beamer said Thursday.

Harris is expected to be ready for the season opener and is moving around great but is not yet cleared, though Beamer said Harris was in head trainer Clint Haggard’s office this week begging to be cleared for Friday’s workout.

The Gamecocks otherwise enter camp relatively healthy.

Cornerback Cam Smith, a projected starter, aggravated his foot about a week ago and had a simple procedure to get it to where he could function. He will be out as practice starts but they expect him to be ready for Sept. 4.

Newcomer linebacker Bam Scott, a JUCO signee who arrived last month, has not yet been cleared from a physical standpoint, Beamer said.

Offensive lineman Jakai Moore was in a walking boot and held out in the spring but looks "great in the summer."

He's not 100 percent cleared to practice yet.

Walk-on tight end Patrick Reedy is out for now.

None of the injuries aren considered long term.