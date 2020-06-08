Assuming South Carolina's fall practice starts on time at the beginning of August, there are just two players on the roster that the Gamecocks would currently be missing due to injury.

Will Muschamp said on a conference call Monday morning that wide receiver Chad Terrell and linebacker Rosendo Louis would probably not be cleared to return until the first of September.

Terrell tore his ACL in a non-contact situation during spring practice. It's the opposite knee than the one Terrell tore his ACL in during spring practice in 2018. Louis, who impressed the coaches this spring, underwent offseason quad surgery.

Muschamp is encouraged by the progress of freshman linebacker Mo Kaba, who enrolled in January but was limited this spring as he continued to rehab an ACL tear he suffered in high school.

"He is doing extremely well," Muschamp said. "I've been very pleased from what Clint Haggard has told me with Mo. He's a guy that's moved around well. Probably mid-July is when they're going to clear him, based on what Clint told me last time. But he feels really good about his movement skills. He is working out, as far as the weight room is concerned, full-speed, and then we've modified his running program, but they think he'll be fully cleared by first-to-middle July."

From a roster standpoint, Muschamp said that all of his incoming newcomers have made it into school except for junior college running back ZaQuandre White, who is expected to be in by mid-July.