Injury report: Latest on Wonnum and Dickerson

While the South Carolina coaching staff is still working through their quarterback decision with the progressing status of Zeb Noland, head coach Shane Beamer had more definitive answers Tuesday on the status of some of his other injured players. Offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum is considered questionable for the Florida game, Beamer said during his Tuesday press conference, and safety Jaylin Dickerson is doubtful. "Other than that, just normal bumps and bruises but nobody that we look at right now and say they can't go," Beamer said.

Wonnum has missed the last two games with a back injury with TyShawn Wannamaker filling in for him at right tackle. Dickerson missed the Texas A&M game with an ankle injury. The Gamecocks are, of course, without quarterback Luke Doty for the remainder of the season and Beamer said on Tuesday that he was no longer optimistic that defensive tackle Rick Sandidge would play this season. Beamer said he does not expect wide receiver Jalen Brooks back Saturday and that there is no set timetable for a return. Brooks has missed the last two games while dealing with what's been called a personal issue. "Hopefully soon," Beamer said. "I talked to Jalen last night. I love the kid and hopefully, we'll have him back soon."The Gamecocks and Gators are set to square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium on SEC Network.