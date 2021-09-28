Injury report: Legette returns to practice
South Carolina remains in relatively strong shape from an injury standpoint heading into Week 5 of the season, head coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday during his weekly press conference.
The Gamecocks are expecting to get reserve wide receiver Xavier Legette back for this Saturday afternoon's matchup with Troy.
Legette was back at practice Tuesday after the junior missed the last two games after getting banged up in a minor traffic incident.
South Carolina is also hoping to get back nickelback Carlins Platel for Saturday. The senior was limited in Tuesday's practice after getting banged up this past Saturday versus Kentucky.
Quarterback Luke Doty, who returned to action two weekends ago against Georgia, is healthy but still working his way back to 100 percent speed, Beamer said.
Defensive tackle Rick Sandidge and linebacker Sherrod Greene are still out with long-term injuries.
The Gamecocks and Troy square off this Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium with a 3:30 kickoff on the SEC Network.
