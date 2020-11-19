GamecockCentral - Injury report: Mullins out for the year

South Carolina will be without Keveon Mullins for the remainder of the year, Mike Bobo announced Thursday night.

The Gamecocks' interim head coach said on his weekly call-in show the tight end had surgery to repair a high ankle sprain and will miss the final three games of the season.

Mullins injured his ankle against LSU and hasn't played since, with Wil Muschamp saying last week the tight end would be out for a while but leaving the door open for a return.

Outside of that, Bobo said, everything else is "status quo" with some guys still out.

Alex Huntley (ankle sprain) remains out and won't play against Missouri. Brad Johnson and Aaron Sterling are also out for the season.

Sherrod Greene (hip) also won't play this weekend as well.

The Gamecocks will host Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Alternate channel.