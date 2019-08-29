SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

As of right now, Will Muschamp is only ruling out one player for South Carolina's season opener this weekend, he said on his weekly call-in show.

That'd be Keir Thomas, who's currently battling an ankle infection which will keep him out at least the first two weeks of the season. Muschamp said earlier this week he could return for Week 3 against Alabama but they won't know until closer to the date.

Thomas has missed or been limited the entirety of preseason practice.

Other than that, there are only two players battling injuries who are game-time decisions against the Tar Heels.



J.T. Ibe is still coming off a strained pectoral muscle and hasn't been full-tilt in practice this week and Randrecous Davis is battling a leg injury that's limited him in practice heading into the season.

Muschamp did say, though, he feels good about where both of those guys are roughly 48 hours away from kicking the season off.

Jaylin Dickerson has already been ruled out for the year after a season-ending hip injury this offseason while Kiel Pollard saw his career end earlier this preseason after breaking his neck and finding a cyst on his spine, which forced him to retire from football.



The Gamecocks' season kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against North Carolina