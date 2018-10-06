GamecockCentral.com

- New to Gamecock Central? Sign up for free alerts and newsletters !

After last week's long list of injuries, South Carolina's injury list coming out of the Missouri game was short and simple.

Dennis Daley had a hip flexor late in the game but Will Muschamp said he should be fine moving forward.

He left the game on the last drive of the game, which set up South Carolina's game-winning field goal and was replaced at left tackle by Malik Young.

AJ Turner suffered a concussion in the first half against the Tigers and did not return. He will go into concussion protocol and Muschamp did not give an update on when he could return to practice.

Muschamp also said Jake Bentley, who didn't start and snapped a 24-game start streak, was cleared to practice but Muschamp was worried about Bentley being able to protect himself.

Michael Scarnecchia started and ultimately orchestred the game-winning drive, and Muschamp said he'll know more about Bentley's status early next week.

The Gamecocks beat the Tigers 37-35 on a Parker White game-winning 33-yard field goal to move to 3-2 and 2-2 in the SEC.

