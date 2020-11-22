South Carolina was without its top wide receiver for most of Saturday's loss to Missouri after Shi Smith exited the game during its first drive after getting sandwiched between two defenders.

Interim head coach Mike Bobo said during his Sunday teleconference that Smith is probably questionable for Saturday's matchup with Georgia.

"Shi will be in the concussion protocol," Bobo said. "So he'll have to get through that to have a chance."

Bobo also added that wide receiver Dakereon Joyner, who didn't play vs. Missouri, is considered questionable for UGA but didn't disclose an injury.

Defensive lineman Keir Thomas is also listed as questionable.