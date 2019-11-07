South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp officially ruled Tavien Feaster out for this Saturday's matchup with Appalachian State and said on his call-in show Thursday that junior wide receiver Shi Smith is questionable for the game.

Feaster was hobbled with a groin injury this past weekend against Vanderbilt, but could be back next week against Texas A&M.

South Carolina had hoped to get Smith back this week after he missed last week with a hamstring injury, but now they'll wait and test how he feels on Friday and Saturday before making a decision on his status.

Starters Dylan Wonnum and Rico Dowdle are both back from injuries after taking every rep in practice this week. Reserve linebacker Damani Staley will also return this week.

Reserve offensive tackle Jaylen Nichols is out for another week.