South Carolina had a few guys banged up in the Gamecocks' three-point loss to Texas A&M, but nothing incredibly serious.

Muschamp said postgame that Jamyest Williams had a bruised shoulder but should be fine. Steven Montac, who left the game in the seocnd half and didn't return, has a groin injury but it isn't serious.

Williams left in the second half as well but returned.

The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-3 SEC) had a second-half comeback fall short against the Aggies, storming back from 16 points down to ultimately falling 26-23.

