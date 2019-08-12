The coaches found an irregular heartbeat and Hinson will have surgery on it this week and will miss 6-8 weeks but is expected to make a full recovery.

Evan Hinson could potentially miss the first half of the season, Will Muschamp said Monday afternoon.

"He's going to be fine. I'm glad we caught it on the echo," Muschamp said, "but it's an unfortunate situation for him."

The condition is similar to what happened to Taylor Stallworth in his time at South Carolina and Stallworth rebounded to have a solid career and is now in the NFL.

Hinson came to South Carolina as a two-sport (football and basketball athlete) and struggled to get consistent offensive snaps playing two sports.



This season will be the first full season he's focused solely on football since arriving Columbia.

In other injury news, J.J. Enagbare will be cleared to play after the off day Tuesday after missing the start of camp with a knee injury and Keir Thomas will be cleared next week coming off a knee injury and has missed all of camp to date.

Tavien Feaster hasn't been in any contact drills after getting an infected tooth pulled but will starting Wednesday morning after the off day.

JT Ibe will miss about a week after straining his pectoral muscle, the same one he injured in his time at Rice, and Donell Stanley didn't scrimmage Monday with back spasms but Muschamp said he'll be fine and back practicing this week.

Kiel Pollard is dealing with a stinger and Muschamp said the coaching staff is "working through that process right now."

The Gamecocks finished their first scrimmage of preseason camp Monday and will have meetings and walk-throughs Tuesday before practicing Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with another scrimmage scheduled for Saturday.