SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

In his first call-in show of the season, Will Muschamp gave a pretty optimistic injury report as the team started game week preparations Thursday morning.

The only real lingering injuries, he said on his weekly call-in show, are J.T. Ibe, Randrecous Davis and Keir Thomas.

Ibe is dealing with a strained pectoral muscle and won't practice this weekend, Muschamp said, but the Gamecocks are expecting him back at some point next week before the season opener.

Ibe missed all of last season with a knee injury and Muschamp said the pec issue is something that bothered him at Rice, too.

Both Davis and Thomas are hampered by ankle injuries. Davis's injury popped up more recently while Thomas has been limited throughout the entirety of camp.

Thomas has participated in some individual work during practice but hasn't been cleared yet for 11-on-11 work.

The Gamecocks have lost a few guys for extended time, though: Jaylin Dickerson was ruled out for the year in July after hip surgery, Kiel Pollard retired from football recently after breaking his neck and finding a cyst on his spine and Evan Hinson will miss 1-3 weeks after a procedure to fix an irregular heartbeat.