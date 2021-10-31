Injury report: updates to Sandidge, Harris

The possibility of getting Rick Sandidge back this season is getting "less and less likely" as the season continues.

Shane Beamer said on his weekly teleconference the Gamecocks are doubtful Sandidge will return during the regular season after injuring his leg during training camp in August.

The hope, Beamer said, was to get him back near the bye week but that hasn't materialized.

“When Rick got hurt we did feel like initially he’d be back by the end of October. As it looks right now with the way he’s come along with his rehab I’d say it’s doubtful he’d play at least in the next four weeks," Beamer said.

"Hopeful that he can but at this point we’re not counting on that happening. I know he’s doing everything in his power to try to and get himself ready for 2022. Different rehabs and whatnot go different ways. His, for whatever reason hasn’t gone as fast as we and he hoped.”

Beamer updated the health of his team after the bye, which came at the right time, and the only player who's doubtful this weekend against Florida is Jaylin Dickerson, who's missed the last handful of games.

Beamer said a team dealing with a lot of bumps and bruises entering the bye week came out cleaner on the other side, mentioning Kevin Harris looked better in Sunday's practice and the team is getting closer to healthy.

Vinnie Murphy was dealing with some bang-ups as well, Beamer didn't mention specifics, and has been limited but they're expecting him to be available Saturday against the Gators.

Zeb Noland was limited Sunday night and the staff is hoping to practice him this week before the game. If Noland can't go, Jason Brown is the starting quarterback.

South Carolina will have Monday off and practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with a walk-through Friday. Saturday's game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.