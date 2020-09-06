 South Carolina injury report: Gamecocks healthy coming out of scrimmage
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-06 17:17:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Injury report: ZaQuandre White returning this week

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

The South Carolina football team came out of Saturday's scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium with no new major injuries, head coach Will Muschamp said Sunday.

"Coming out of the scrimmage, I think Trai Jones rolled his ankle a little bit. I think he should be fine, but that's it," Muschamp said via Zoom.

Muschamp also had good news on running back ZaQuandre White, who has been dealing with a tweaked hamstring but is expected to return to practice on Tuesday.

Sophomore linebacker/safety Jahmar Brown got rolled up last week and sprained his knee but is expected back the week before the Gamecocks' season opener.

ZaQuandre White is expected to return to practice this week.
ZaQuandre White is expected to return to practice this week. (South Carolina Athletics)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}