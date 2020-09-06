The South Carolina football team came out of Saturday's scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium with no new major injuries, head coach Will Muschamp said Sunday.

"Coming out of the scrimmage, I think Trai Jones rolled his ankle a little bit. I think he should be fine, but that's it," Muschamp said via Zoom.

Muschamp also had good news on running back ZaQuandre White, who has been dealing with a tweaked hamstring but is expected to return to practice on Tuesday.

Sophomore linebacker/safety Jahmar Brown got rolled up last week and sprained his knee but is expected back the week before the Gamecocks' season opener.