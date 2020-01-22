South Carolina missed Keyshawn Bryant, who is out dealing with a head injury, but the hope is the Gamecocks’ starting small forward is in the process of working himself back into the fold starting Thursday.

The Gamecocks played Wednesday night’s loss to Auburn without a starter and a key rotational player, and after the game Frank Martin said their statuses are still up in the air moving forward.

“Keyshawn’s supposed to do some stuff tomorrow in practice. How much? I’ll find out. He’s cleared to do some stuff in practice,” Martin said. “How he manages tomorrow will determine how the next day plays out.”

Bryant left Saturday’s Texas A&M game after taking a blow to the head and didn’t return to the bench. The sophomore suffers from chronic migraines and Martin said earlier in the week those symptoms resurfaces after getting hit against the Aggies.

This isn’t the first real major injury for Bryant, who missed the first six weeks of the season dealing with a knee injury.

He’s started all nine games he’s played in, though, and is averaging 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in those. In his place Wildens Leveque started and tallied four points on 2-for-2 shooting with three rebounds, three steals and a block.

The Gamecocks (10-8, 2-3 SEC) certainly missed Bryant’s unique skill set after dropping a double-digit loss to Auburn Wednesday night, 80-67.

“Key does so many different things,” Justin Minaya said. “You miss his athleticism and his activity and energy on the court. You feel his presence. We missed that tonight.”

Bryant didn’t make the trip to Auburn this week, and neither did Trae Hannibal who’s out dealing with an ankle sprain.

This is the second straight game Hannibal’s missed in SEC play after the ankle injury prevented him from making the trip to College Station as well.

In 13 games this season he’s averaging three points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Martin didn’t give a set timeframe for when Hannibal is expected back, saying it’s in large part up to the freshman guard and how much pain he’s able to tolerate while running, cutting and jumping on a bum ankle.

“He’s dealing with an ankle sprain. That’s straight up pain tolerance. When I was a kid they’d make me play with his ankle. But times are different now. I don’t do that. I know why my body’s all beat up now because they made me play with bad ankles and bad knees,” Martin said. “We live in a different time. It’s not my place as a coach to tell someone when he’s healthy enough to play. That’s his job to be at peace with his body so he can contribute.”

The next chance for them to play is Saturday at home as the Gamecocks take on Vanderbilt.



Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.