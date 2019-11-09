Will Muschamp said he is expecting back two starting receivers next week.

Muschamp said both Chavis Dawkins and Shi Smith are dealing with hamstring injuries but should be back next week against Texas A&M.

Dawkins was limited in Saturday's loss while Smith missed his second straight game.

Bryan Edwards is dealing with a knee sprain that tightened up on him in the first half but they loosened it out at halftime and he was fine after that.

OrTre Smith, who did not play Saturday, is still limited with that lingering knee injury. He hasn't been practiced much and was limited in what he could do.

The Gamecocks (4-6, 3-4 SEC) dropped a game Saturday 20-15 to Appalachian State.