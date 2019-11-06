SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

It's looking more and more likely the Gamecocks will be without one of their workhorse running backs this week against Appalachian State.

Will Muschamp said Wednesday Feaster was "gimpy" in practice Thursday and is "questionable at best" heading into this weekend. He did say his injury is nothing that will require surgery, and they're hoping to get him back as early as next week against Texas A&M.

Feaster is the team's leading rusher with 625 yards rushing, and the Gamecocks are expected to get Rico Dowdle back as well.

In terms of Nick Muse, he's still waiting to get surgery on his injured ACL with it scheduled for whenever the swelling goes down.

He's expected back and cleared for contact by the start of fall camp, Muschamp said.

Muse left the game early in the first half last week in the Gamecocks' 24-7 win over Vanderbilt. He finishes his first year of eligibility at South Carolina with 17 catches for 158 yards.

Keir Thomas is also expected back Saturday for his first action of the season, and will be on somewhat of a pitch count, for lack of a better term.



Muschamp said he's hoping to have Thomas play 10 to 18 snaps defensively against Appalachian State. Thomas has missed the entire season so far dealing with an ankle injury followed by an infection in the same ankle.

He returned to practice last week for the first time fully and they're still working to get him back in football shape with him planning on taking a redshirt this year.

The Gamecocks take on App State Saturday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.