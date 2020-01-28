"I got with my training staff, got on a nutrition plan, and lost about 100 pounds for senior season," he said. "I played at about 300 (pounds), was the starting left tackle, and had a pretty good year. So, it's been a crazy year, for sure."

What started as a realization for the Mt. Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate offensive tackle, quickly materialized into a major lifestyle change.

"After we lost our playoff game my junior year, walking off the field, I knew I had one last shot of making my dream of playing college football come true," Sebuck recalled. "And I wasn't in the best position to do that."

Just over a year ago, checking in at 6-foot-5, around 400-pounds, Dylan Sebuck had an epiphany that would change the course of his life.

Once Sebuck made the decision to make major lifestyle changes, the pounds began to drop off in a hurry.



He traded in the foods that teenagers typically eat for lean meats and instilled a 2,000-calorie daily limit with a new cardio-heavy regimen.

The results - Sebuck's friends and coaches joke that he lost an entire person - were drastic and immediately paid dividends.

"It's like driving a new sports car, going from like a big truck to a new sports car," Sebuck says. "Everything felt quicker. I was able to move so much better and keep up with kids I hadn't in the past, go from dead last in our sprints to competing near the front with everyone. It was cool to see all of that come into play, going into spring and summer practice, and then having that transition into our senior season too."

The senior season went as planned, and then some.

Sebuck led the way on a Landsharks' o-line that rushed for 190 yards per game and added 240 more through the air on his way to being named all-region.

And then the college interest started rolling in.

Coastal Carolina offered in late November and then in January, the direction of Sebuck's football future really changed.

Two Fridays ago, South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford dropped by the school, watched Sebuck's film, and let him and the staff know that he was interested in the senior left tackle.

In what was the start of a whirlwind few days, South Carolina quickly invited Sebuck to campus that weekend and offered him a preferred walk-on offer while he was in town.

Two days later, Sebuck accepted the opportunity when he announced his commitment on Twitter.

"The coaching staff, everyone I met, was absolutely amazing," Sebuck explained. "It's only about two hours from what I live in Mt. Pleasant, so that's nice. And combined with the coaching staff. Coach Wolf was great from the first time met him; I fell in love with him. And then facilities are first class. And the opportunity to play football in the SEC. Those combined, I just couldn't pass up the opportunity."

This summer - a year and a half after his big life-changing decision - Sebuck will move into his dorm in Columbia and fulfill his dream of playing college football.

"The fact that (Wolford) just believes in me, that he wanted to get me up there," Sebuck said. "That meant the world to me, especially from a coach of his caliber. And obviously with me coming in as a PWO, I'm going to have to work harder than everyone, but I'm up to the challenge and I'm excited for the opportunity."