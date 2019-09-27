News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-27 07:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Looking at how dominant Kinlaw, Edwards have been this year

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
@collyntaylor
Beat Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALLThis offseason, two of the Gamecocks' biggest pieces this year had decisions to make. Both Javon Kinlaw and Bryan Edwards had to chose between going pro and coming ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}