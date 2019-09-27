Looking at how dominant Kinlaw, Edwards have been this year
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALLThis offseason, two of the Gamecocks' biggest pieces this year had decisions to make. Both Javon Kinlaw and Bryan Edwards had to chose between going pro and coming ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news