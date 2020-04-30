News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-30 11:59:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the commitment: Trenilyas Tatum

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

South Carolina landed a big commitment Thursday from four-star class of 2021 linebacker Trenilyas Tatum, the second straight commit at the position for the Gamecocks.

How did his recruitment play out?

What were the deciding factors?

Who finished second and how did the Gamecocks overtake them?

How many total LBs will Carolina take?

SUBSCRIBER LINK: Go inside the commitment of Trenilyas Tatum

Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}