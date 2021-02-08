In this series, GamecockCentral.com’s staff will take its subscribers behind the scenes of the building of South Carolina football’s 2021 class.

We’ll address the hits and the misses and relay some never-before-heard stories in our effort to pull the curtain back on some riveting storylines that played out during the cycle.

In this first installment, we will dig in on the offensive line, including:

- Some major lineman that South Carolina was involved with and what happened with each along the way

- How Carolina landed on JonDarius Morgan and Jordan Davis for its two takes in the class

- What was the numbers situation as far as takes under Will Muschamp?

- Plus more!

