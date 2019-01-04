Inside the opponent: Florida
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALLThe Gamecocks are officially done with non-conference play and are gearing up now for conference play, which starts Saturday at Florida. It hasn't been the best s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news