The South Carolina Gamecocks picked up a huge upset win on the road in Athens on Saturday.

Points were hard to come by in the contest, but freshman QB Ryan Hilinski tossed a long touchdown to Bryan Edwards on a beautiful double move in the first quarter.

How did the play unfold? How did South Carolina's staff accurately predict what Georgia would do on defense and how did the Gamecock offense execute the call to perfection? We break it down in this video feature for GamecockCentral subscribers. If you're already a member, scroll down for the video.

