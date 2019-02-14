Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-14 09:00:00 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Inside the position: outfielders

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral.com
@collynptaylor
Beat Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALLOpening day is just over 24 hours away and the Gamecocks are finalizing their starting lineup that will take the field against Liberty at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. I...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}