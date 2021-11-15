Inside the snap count - South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Missouri
In this weekly feature, GamecockCentral.com takes a closer look at the number of snaps each Gamecock football player took in Saturday's loss against Missouri.
Snap count totals are compiled utilizing data from PFF. Special teams snaps are not included.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news