Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-31 09:40:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside the snap count - South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Virginia

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS- Never miss a thing! Gamecock news delivered to your email inbox!In the latest installment, check out how many snaps each Gamecock player took in the loss to Virginia. Numb...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}