In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:

- The latest on a four-star DT in Nick James - does South Carolina have a shot?

- Can the Gamecocks pull off a shocker over LSU for a Louisiana prospect?

- What's the latest on the offensive line recruiting situation? More on two top-tier prospects

- The word on in-state wide receiver Antonio Williams with South Carolina and Clemson

- Plus much more!

SUBSCRIBER LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!