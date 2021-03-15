 South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting: Latest on several top targets
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-15 08:30:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Insider Report - latest on Gamecock football recruiting

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:

- The latest on a four-star DT in Nick James - does South Carolina have a shot?

- Can the Gamecocks pull off a shocker over LSU for a Louisiana prospect?

- What's the latest on the offensive line recruiting situation? More on two top-tier prospects

- The word on in-state wide receiver Antonio Williams with South Carolina and Clemson

- Plus much more!

SUBSCRIBER LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting
South Carolina made the final 12 for talented four-star DT Nick James (Rivals.com)
