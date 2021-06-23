Originally from Sweden, Lucas Simmons has collected an impressive list of offers this calendar year, including one from South Carolina.

On Tuesday, he made the trip to Columbia to get an in-person look at South Carolina, coming away with some strong impressions of the program under Shane Beamer.

The 6-foot-7 lineman, who also has a family tie to the Palmetto State, spoke with GamecockCentral.com to break down the trip.