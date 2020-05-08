Patrick Iriel and Josh Staley have been joined at the hip for the last six years when Iriel was a middle schooler playing basketball at AC Flora.

Staley had a front row seat watching Iriel go from an athletic big to someone who, by the end of his junior season had multiple high-major programs knocking on his door.

Iriel ultimately chose his hometown school in South Carolina, and Staley is excited to see what Iriel can do once he makes the quick 11-minute drive across town to campus.

