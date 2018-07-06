GamecockCentral.com

The buzz for Deebo Samuel's return from injury this season is starting to grow.

South Carolina's big-play receiver and kickoff returner has already landed on a couple of preseason All-American lists and Friday he landed in ESPN.com's conversation for the top pass-catcher in the country.

Andrea Adelson picked the senior as college football's best:

If Samuel can stay healthy for an entire season, he has the potential to be not just the best receiver in the country, but also the most electric player. Even though he played in just three games last season after breaking his leg, he still tied for the team lead with six total touchdowns. He also averaged 16.7 yards per catch. With Jake Bentley back at quarterback, Samuel will have his shot at a huge year.

Ole Miss's A.J. Brown, West Virginia's Davis Stills V and Buffalo's Anthony Johnson (a South Pointe High graduate) also were in the mix with Brown getting the most votes from ESPN's college football insiders.

