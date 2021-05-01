GamecockCentral - Israel Mukuamu drafted

South Carolina has another player selected in the NFL draft this year.

Israel Mukuamu came off the board with the No. 227 overall pick, going to the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round.

He joins Jaycee Horn as South Carolina defensive backs to be drafted, and it's the first time since 2009 the Gamecocks have had two defensive backs drafted in the same year since 2009 with Captain Munnerlyn and Stoney Woodson going in the seventh round that year.

"Rangy cornerback with unique combination of size and length that could allow him to play outside or over matchup tight ends. He has the strength and tools in press-man, but leggy transitions and modest recovery burst diminish his margin for error against the release," NFL.com wrote of Mukuamu.

"His wingspan makes him a human skyscraper who can hassle the passing lane in Cover 2 and fluster deep ball attempts in Cover 3. The instincts are average, making him less likely to jump a route than simply play what he sees. He's a capable tackler, but needs to amp up the aggression in run support whether teams view him as a cornerback or safety at the next level. Mukuamu has the potential to develop into a starter.

The Gamecocks flipped Mukuamu from Florida State in the recruitment process, landing him in the 2018 class with Horn. He came out of high school the No. 35 safety in his class.

Mukuamu had some success at South Carolina, totaling 86 tackles and seven interceptions in this career but is most known for his three-interception day in 2019 against Georgia in the Gamecocks' upset win in Athens.

He battled injuries as a junior and opted out at the end of the season, ending his year with 10 tackles and two picks.