After being limited against Vanderbilt two weeks ago and out against Auburn this past weekend with a groin injury, South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu practiced on Tuesday, head coach Will Muschamp said in his weekly press conference.

Mukuamu, who has been dealing with the injury off and on since the opener against Tennessee, was listed as day-to-day entering the Auburn game.

Even though Muschamp said he practiced Tuesday, he did not update his official status for the LSU game.

Reserve cornerback Cam Smith missed the Auburn game after suffering a gash in his heel when another player accidentally cleated him in practice.

"I'm hoping to get Cam back tomorrow (but) we'll see tomorrow," Muschamp said.