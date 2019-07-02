News More News
Issiah Walker decommits from South Carolina Gamecocks

Miami (Florida) Norland offensive lineman Issiah Walker decommitted from South Carolina on Tuesday night, making the announcement on a statement posted to his Twitter account.

The four-star lineman made his initial verbal pledge to the Gamecocks back in May of last year when he carried offers from Kentucky and South Florida. Since then, he's received scholarship offers from Auburn, Florida, FSU, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, and others.

