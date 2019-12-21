Playing against the No. 3 team in the country, Prolific Prep, in the Chick-Fil-A Classic, Benson had maybe the best game of his career in front of three Gamecock coaches.

The Gamecocks knew what they were getting in Ja’Von Benson when he committed and eventually signed, but Friday night he showed the public what he’s capable of.

Benson led all scorers with 28 points on 12-for-17 shooting Friday night, connecting also on four of his five three-point attempts as Ridge View pushed Prolific Prep until the very end of the game.



He also hauled in seven rebounds and had two and-one opportunities.

That performance came against one of the best high school teams in the country that boasts three Rivals150 players in the 2020 class alone, including the No. 3 player in the class Jalen Green.

Gamecock head coach Frank Martin was on-hand to watch the majority of the game, as were two of his assistants, Chuck Martin and Bruce Shingler.

Benson committed to South Carolina in October before officially signing with the team in November.

“It’s exciting for me after being what I’ve been through the last four years of high school, to be able to sign today I’m just shocked and thrilled,” Benson told GamecockCentral at the time. “Words can’t describe how I feel.”

This is his first year really being the go-to guy for Ridge View after the Blazers lost Malcolm Wilson to Georgetown this offseason, and he’s making the most of it.

He’s one of two signees in this 2020 class with both of those coming from Columbia. First is Benson but the Gamecocks also signed Patrick Iriel as well in the early period this November.

Both are considered three-star prospects and fill a big need for South Carolina, who loses two bigs this offseason in senior Maik Kotsar and graduate transfer Micaiah Henry.

“I think our roster is in a place where there’s stability. I’m happy with the class breakdown. I’m happy with the number of point guards and the way we play,” he said. “They way we play, we have to have multiple players at the bigs, multiple players at the bigs and interchangeable wings. I think we got that again.”

The Gamecock staff was there Friday night to watch him play but will get on a plane Saturday and head to Charlottesville for a game against Virginia Sunday.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. on ABC.