Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-17 06:55:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Jack Hollifield loves trip to South Carolina

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Shelby (North Carolina) prospect Jack Hollifield was already fairly well acquainted with South Carolina's program prior to Saturday.

His brother, Dax Hollifield, was recruited by South Carolina out of the 2018 class before ultimately signing with Virginia Tech.

O9oncgnsafwsbxrubw8v
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}