The former Gamecock outfielder and College World Series Most Outstanding Player made another ridiculous grab out in centerfield last nigh, robbing a Minnesota Twins hitter of extra bases.

At this point, catches like this from Jackie Bradley Jr. are becoming pretty routine.

It happened late in Tuesday's game with the Red Sox clinging to a one-run lead in the seventh inning.

That's when Jorge Polanco rifled a ball to the track in center and Bradley sprinted back and caught the ball over his shoulder while bracing himself with his legs against the wall.

According to MLB's advance statistics, Bradley Jr.'s top sprint speed was 25.9 miles per hour—the MLB average is 27.5—and he covered 145 feet in the outfield before making the catch.

Polanco's exit velocity was at 98.9 miles per hour and had a 51 percent chance to be a hit coming off the bat.

The Twins would ultimately win the game, coming back to win 4-3 in 17 innings.

Bradley Jr. is hitting .213/.308/.371 this season for the Red Sox (40-35) and has four outfield assists this season.

Bradley Jr. is a Gold Glove winning outfielder with one All-Star nod in his career. He also played a big role in the Red Sox World Series run last year.