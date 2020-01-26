Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School class of 2021 quarterback Jackson Muschamp, the son of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp, announced a commitment to Colorado State on Sunday afternoon.

The commitment to CSU comes on the heels of Muschamp's official visit to the program.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Muschamp helped lead Hammond to three straight state championships, the last two as starting quarterback and the one prior while playing defensive back.

New Colorado State coach Steve Addazio originally offered Muschamp while he was at Boston College and then re-offered after taking the CSU job.

Muschamp will sign with his future school alongside South Carolina commits Jordan Burch and Alex Huntley during a ceremony at Hammond School on Feb. 5.