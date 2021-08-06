Jacksonville's Grayson Howard returns to Columbia
South Carolina's football staff hosted many of its priority targets from the 2023 class on Saturday.
Among the group was Sunshine State product Grayson Howard, who camped with the Gamecocks in June and made his second trip for the Carolina Cookout.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news