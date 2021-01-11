After a phenomenal summer and an even better start to his senior season, Jacobi Wright has been rewarded with a nice ratings boost in the latest Rivals150 rankings update.

Wright officially cracked the top 150 players in the country in Monday's update, checking in for the first time as the No. 120 player nationally.

Wright, who is from Fort Mill and plays at Legacy Early College committed to South Carolina over the summer and signed officially in November as part of the 2021 class.

He's considered the No. 25 overall point guard in the 2021 class as well and the sixth-best player in the state.

This season Wright is averaging 19.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 48 percent from the field.

South Carolina signee Devin Carter slides in as the No. 34 shooting guard in the country in the latest rankings while big man Ta'Quan Woodley is the No. 48 power forward in the class.

The Gamecocks have signed three members in the 2021 class in Wright, Carter and Woodley with another commitment right now from Carlous Williams, who is set to sign in the spring.