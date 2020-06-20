The three-star point guard spent the last few weeks narrowing his list down among the schools that have been showing interest, cutting things down to three and finally now to one.

Wright will announce his college decision at 2 p.m. Sunday, posting to all of his social media accounts.

In a little over 24 hours, Jacobi Wright will officially unveil where he’s heading to for college with the Gamecocks firmly in the mix for the in-state point guard’s talent.

“It’s been long but I feel like things started picking up for me lately,” Wright said. “It’s been daily with me and my family where I’m wanted and narrowing it down of who’s staying in contact over time and where I fit and where I can play. It’s been a daily thing.”

Wright is picking between South Carolina, Winthrop and UNC Charlotte but was getting interest from schools like Rhode Island, picking up an offer this week from the Rams, South Florida, Tulsa and others.

The in-state guard who plays at Legacy Charter in Greenville is still in constant communication with the Gamecock staff despite not being able to take visits

“I talk to them weekly. We talk very often,” Wright told GamecockCentral in May. “Me and Coach Frank (Martin) have a great relationship. He tells me how I can fit in the program and how he thinks my playing style is what we need on the team.”

He’s had Zoom meetings with schools this week and has his mind made up about where he wants to go.

The easy part was telling the school he committed to yes, but it meant telling some of the schools that recruited him the hardest no.

“That was pretty hard,” he said.

Wright has taken multiple visits to South Carolina over the last year before Coronavirus shut things down in March before picking up an offer from the Gamecocks in April.

Throughout the entire process, which ends Sunday afternoon, he knows exactly what he wants in a school.

“Who is the showing me they care about me as a person and a player; I don’t want to say love, but someone who cares about me and someone that’s going to push me to another level and push me through college to get to the next level whether that’s overseas or NBA,” he said in May. “Just somewhere where I can fit and call my new home and make myself a better person.”