Jaheim Bell likes Gamecocks' plan for him
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGValdosta (Ga.) class of 2020 three-star ATH Jaheim Bell has been on fire in 2019 with over a dozen schools sending offers his way.South Carolina was one ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news