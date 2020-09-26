South Carolina will be without one of its starters in Saturday's season opener against Tennessee.

Jahmar Brown is not dressed out and is not going through pregame warmups with the team and is not on the dress list Saturday night.

Will Muschamp said repeatedly throughout the week Brown is a game time decision as he recovers from a knee sprain that's limited him for a few weeks.

Brown is the team's starting DIME linebacker and, once healthy, should be a key piece of the Gamecocks' defense this season.

Jaheim Bell is not dressed out either, still recovering from a knee procedure. Jalen Brooks, whose waiver was denied this week, is also not dressed out.

Other notable players to not be included on the list with injuries: Jay Urich (shoulder), Rosendo Louis Jr., Trai Jones (ankle), Alex Huntley (ankle).

Others who aren't on the dress list and don't have injuries, per Will Muschamp: Hank Manos, O'Donnell Fortune, Chad Terrell, Will Rogers, Mike Wyman, Makius Scott, Devontae Davis.

The Gamecocks kick off against Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

View the full dress list below.