In an offseason without much roster turnover outside of two seniors leaving, the Gamecocks reportedly got their first taste of adversity Wednesday.

GamecockCentral can confirm Jair Bolden will graduate transfer from the program and spend his final year of eligibility elsewhere. Stadium's Jeff Goodman was first to report the news.

The Gamecock guard started his career at George Washington before transferring to South Carolina. After sitting out a year, Bolden averaged 8.5 points on 41.7 percent shooting.

He's most known for his over 20 points against Virginia this season in the Gamecocks' upset win.

He's the first transfer out of the program this offseason, and it makes it so the Gamecocks are at their 13 scholarships entering next season.