SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Jake Bentley has his new landing spot.

The former Gamecock quarterback announced he'll spend his final year of eligibility at Utah, making it official with a Twitter post Monday night.

Bentley joins a Utes team that played in the Pac-12 title game this year and finished No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff standings.

Bentley announced his decision to transfer recently after missing all but one game in 2019 with a broken foot.

He finishes one win shy of 20 in his career at South Carolina and finishes fourth in career attempts (1,002), third in completions (626), fourth in wins, third in touchdowns (55) and fourth in total passing yards (7,527).

The Gamecocks now have one full-time quarterback on scholarship right now in Ryan Hilinski. The other two—Dakereon Joyner and Jay Urich—split time at receiver. The Gamecocks also have a four-star prospect and Rivals100 player Luke Doty committed in the 2020 class.

