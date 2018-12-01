SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Jake Bentley joined some elite company Saturday, doing something only three other quarterbacks in school history have done.

Bentley became just the fourth quarterback at South Carolina to throw for at least 7,000 career yards after finding Bryan Edwards for 70 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Akron.

The only other quarterbacks to reach that feat are Todd Ellis (9,953 yards), Steve Taneyhill (8,782) and Stephen Garcia (7,597).

Bentley now has 7,065 yards for his career and now has a new career high in passing yardage with that pass.

He's also just three passing touchdowns away from tying the single season school record and needs 713 yards to set the single season record for passing yards.

The Gamecocks are currently beating Akron 14-3 at Williams-Brice with the game on the SEC Network Alternate channel.