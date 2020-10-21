South Carolina's long battle with the NCAA is officially over.

Gamecock receiver Jalen Brooks was officially cleared by college sports' governing body, the team announced Wednesday in a video put on Twitter.

Now that he's cleared, Brooks is immediately eligible to play this weekend against LSU.

After transferring this offseason to Tarleton State then to South Carolina in August, Brooks appealed the NCAA to be able to play immediately and not sit out the mandated one year before playing.

His waiver was initially denied but was approved on appeal, which came down Wednesday.