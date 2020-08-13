Brooks, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, committed to the Gamecocks as a transfer just under two weeks ago and has now been accepted into the school.

Transfer wide receiver Jalen Brooks has officially been added to the South Carolina football roster and is on campus as of Thursday.

Brooks spent the last two seasons at Wingate where he caught 50 passes for 998 yards and nine touchdowns.

Brooks entered the transfer portal and transferred to Tarleton State earlier this year before re-entering the transfer portal this summer in an effort to get back closer to his Harrisburg, N.C. home.

The Hickory Ridge High graduate landed offers from both South Carolina and Duke and was receiving interest from Florida State, North Carolina and Tennessee when he committed to the Gamecocks.

"It's not only just the need at the receiver position, and then the campus as well, it's just different, it's a different atmosphere," Brooks explained. "It's on a bigger stage. It's as big as it gets and then I already know how the game atmosphere it, so it was really just a blessing, honestly."

The North Carolina native has extensive ties to the Palmetto State. He spent his JV football years in Rock Hill at Northwestern High. His former high school coach Jason Seidel is now the head coach at Blythewood and Brooks rides down sometimes to workout with a group in the Columbia area.

A late bloomer who came into his own as a senior in high school, Brooks could have the opportunity to make an impact early in his time at South Carolina, according to Seidel.

"The type of kid you're getting, athletically, he's one of the best kids I've ever coached," Seidel said. "He's a legit 6-3, 6-4, very long. When you see him in person, he's a lanky kid, big hands. For his size, he moves so well. He runs well, has good flexibility, big, strong, physical. On top of all that, he's probably the hardest-working kid I've ever had. He's relentless in his work ethic, it's amazing. It doesn't stop. It's all the time, to the point that you have to shut him down and say hey, sometimes you've got to take a rest."

Brooks joins the program with three years to play two and will wait to hear from the NCAA on if he's eligible to play this season.

If he's immediately eligible, the long, speedy receiver could help a receiver group that's looking to replace all-time leading receiver Bryan Edwards this season.