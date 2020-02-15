Jalyn McCreary has a head injury and his status is still up in the air right now moving forward.

Frank Martin didn't elaborate any more outside of that, saying he hasn't had a chance to talk to the training staff about it. The only time he and the trainers talked was when he was told McCreary wouldn't be available for the second half.

If he's not able to go, it'd be the second Gamecock big out with Justin Minaya already missing a few weeks after having thumb surgery at the end of January.

McCreary already dealt with a minor injury this year, injuring his knee against Arkansas and limiting his play in the Missouri game.

McCreary had a great first half before not returning to the bench in the second half. He led the team with eight first-half points on 4-of-5 shooting with four rebounds.

Without him, the Gamecocks struggled to start the second half but came back from six points down over the final four minutes to beat the Vols 63-61 Saturday night.

The Gamecocks (16-9, 8-4 SEC) travel to Mississippi State for a 9 p.m. tip Wednesday.