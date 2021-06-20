Jamaal Whyce explains special Father's Day commitment to Gamecocks

Commitment days are always special. For a high school football player to lock in his future with the school of his choice, knowing he's going to play at the next level, and will have his high education paid for, is a moment never forgotten. For reasons that will soon be clear, Miami (Fla.) Florida Christian standout Jamaal Whyce's Father's Day commitment to the University of South Carolina carried extra meaning. "It feels great, to be honest, I'm not even going to lie," Whyce said. "I'm happy to be a Gamecock. I grew up watching them. One of my favorite D-linemen, if not my favorite D-lineman, is Jadeveon Clowney. That's really the first D-lineman I really sat down and watched play, because I used to be a skill (player) coming up. That's a person I paid attention to and I liked the swag and everything. They used to call me Jadeveon Clowney when I was young. So I'm happy. I can't believe it to be honest."

Whyce was recruited to the Gamecocks by defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey. Lindsey and the Gamecocks offered the 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect in late February and a relationship quickly formed that grew well beyond football. And that bond played a major role in Whyce's decision to choose the Gamecocks. "When I first got my offers, South Carolina came towards the middle, and ever since the jump with Coach Lindsey, he's just been the realest person," Whyce explained. "Of the recruiters, he's been one of the realist people I've met. When we talk, we have real conversations about real life, not just about sports. We talk about sports (too). "There's been times, Coach Lindsey would call me and we'd be on the phone for an hour or two and we'd be just talking, not even paying attention. I mess with him as a person. And I already tried to verbal commit, and he was like, 'I want for you to wait until you get here and see what it's like. I don't want you to feel like I'm trying to rush you, I want you to take your time with it.' And once he said that, that's what really put the icing on top." Whyce's first opportunity to see South Carolina in person came two weekends ago when he made an unofficial visit to the school with a group of players from south Florida. He toured the campus and saw the city. Checked out the football facilities and everything else the area had to offer. He was sold. "When I first got to the city, I instantly knew, this is perfect for me," Whyce said. "Because I come from a small city and how that city is set up and how it's run, that's exactly like my city. It just fit perfectly and then I saw the campus and I'm a big nature person and it's a lot of trees and all types of stuff going on, everything. "I'm a person, my mind will be racing, so I think about a lot in the day, but when I got there, it was like everything just calmed down for me. Like I was just at ease. I'm like, I can do this. This is perfect. I can tell you 100 percent, the way I felt there, I didn't feel that way at no other school. It felt like home; it literally felt like home, like I can do this."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGZlZWwgbGlrZSBJIG93ZSBpdCBhbGwgdG8geW91bmdpbnMgd2hv IGZlZWwgdGhleSBvd2UgdGhhdCB0aGV5IG93ZSB0aGUgb25lcyB3aG8gcHV0 IGFkZGljdGlvbiBiZWZvcmUgaHVuZ2VyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoTGluZHNleT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q29hY2hMaW5kc2V5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvYWNoU0JlYW1lcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hTQmVh bWVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2l0b25pb3Jv Ymluc29uMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaXRvbmlvcm9iaW5zb24y PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lUb25pb1JvYmlu c29uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBpVG9uaW9Sb2JpbnNvbjwvYT4g IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9jb21taXR0 ZWQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNjb21taXR0 ZWQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CdTl1RXJ3c1NwIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnU5dUVyd3NTcDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYW1hYWwg V2h5Y2UgKEBKYW1hYWxXaHljZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9KYW1hYWxXaHljZS9zdGF0dXMvMTQwNjY4ODIwODA4ODQwODA2OT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=