Jamarii Thomas to miss 3-4 weeks right right knee sprain

The injury situation took another hit for South Carolina men's basketball.

Just three days after the team announced Myles Stute will be out indefinitely with blood clots in his left leg, it revealed on Friday night that starting point guard Jamarii Thomas will miss 3-4 weeks after he suffered a right knee sprain in practice.

Thomas has started every game this season at point guard for the Gamecocks, averaging 12.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while also playing 31.1 minutes a night. The Norfolk State transfer is also the only true point guard on the roster, forcing Lamont Paris into a tight injury crunch with Jacobi Wright or Morris Ugusuk as the other candidates to run the point.

South Carolina takes on Auburn Saturday in Columbia. The Tigers are No. 2 in the country, with a chance to elevate to the top ranking with a win after Tennessee lost on Tuesday. Tip-off at Colonial Life Arena is set for 1 p.m. ET.

